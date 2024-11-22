Local chef shares tips on how to save when building your Thanksgiving Day menu

Thanksgiving is a time to share your favorite dishes and family traditions.

“My wife makes cranberry sauce with real cranberries,” said San Luis Obispo grocery shopper Randy Petty.

“My favorites are the turkey, mashed potato and sweet potato," explained Lilian Cereghini, “and lots of gravy.”

However, rising food prices are on a lot of minds this year.

"I have noticed prices increasing in the store or just in general. I’m shopping all the time,” said Karen Hutchison who owns Healing Harvest Catering.

While we can’t control the cost of food, there are ways to stretch your budget.

Chef Norwood Pryor, owner of Baby Bear Biscuits in San Luis Obispo, has a background in restaurant management. He says when planning a menu, cross-utilization can make a big difference.

“Reusing ingredients across dishes helps you get the full value out of what you buy,” Pryor explained.

He also recommends shopping locally and seasonally.

“There’s no reason that you have to go to the big box stores to save. You can definitely hit up your local farmers’ markets. Talk to the farmers — they’ll show you what’s in peak season. They’re trying to move their produce, and you can get great prices,” he said.

Lastly, Pryor says flexibility in recipes can go a long way. Swapping out ingredients for cheaper alternatives can help you save even more while still delivering a delicious Thanksgiving feast.

We posted two polls on our KSBY Instagram page to see how much money our viewers plan to spend on the big meal. Fifty-three percent say they plan to cut back on their spending. One person said they plan to spend around $100 for a dinner for four people, while another person says they’re going to serve ten people with that same amount.

No matter your budget or favorite dish, Chef Pryor says a little creativity can make the holiday affordable and festive!

