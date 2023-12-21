Local church raised thousands of dollars to provide rent assistance to families

A local church in San Luis Obispo raised over $70,000 to provide rent assistance and toys to 23 families on the Central Coast.

The 23 families were selected by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo.

SLO City Church said they provided over $32,000 towards the families' rent and over $40,000 for toys.

Wednesday was the big reveal as each toy was beautifully wrapped and displayed to surprise the families.

"Christmas is the story of love coming down, stepping into our reality and bringing hope," Brent Bramer, lead pastor at SLO City Church said. "This is an opportunity for us to step into the lives of other people and bring real tangible hope."

SLO City Church said their core beliefs are to be generous, compassionate and giving for the city and community.

