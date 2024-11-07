Local community colleges celebrate first-generation students

Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo celebrated the achievements of its first-generation college students and their parents on Wednesday.

It was the school's second annual event dedicated to first-generation students.

Community members gathered from noon to 2 p.m. for a poetry event that organizers say was meant to celebrate resilience.

"It's a fantastic turnout for really wanting to celebrate our student experiences, especially our first-generation college students, which are the first ones in their families pursuing higher education. It's very exciting to connect them to our campus resources," said Michaela McLaugling, Affinity Programs Supervisor.

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria will also host a National First-Generation College Student Day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 1:30-3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Complex courtyard.

