Local fire official says they receive more emergency calls during rainy weather

When conditions are stormy, officials with the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department say they are ready for additional storm-related emergency calls.

"We'll respond to multiple different calls, from car accidents to power lines down, trees down, maybe flooding as well," said Fire Capt. Dusty Renner.

He says that the department as a whole receives more emergency calls when there are inclement weather conditions, like rain and winds.

"I'd say the most common is downed power lines from windy conditions," said Renner. "Car accidents would be second to that and then flooding."

That's why he says they watch the forecast and deploy additional teams to different areas to offer assistance.

"We up staff with additional personnel," said Renner. "Currently we have two extra people on medic rescue, which is an ambulance to help with the additional calls. Throughout the department, we also have urban search-and-rescue members. We have nine members certified in swift-water rescue, anticipating large amounts of water running through our city."

Over email, Deputy Fire Chief Sammy Fox told me that they make sure to prepare community members as well.

"Our Mobile Crisis Unit along with our partners from SLOPD have done a lot of work over the past several days," he said. "Making contact with individuals located in the creek bed areas in and around the city to warn them about the impacts of the coming storm and advise them to relocate to alternate locations."

While the city's fire department is prepared for storm-related emergencies, Renner says there are some things you can be doing to make sure you are staying out of danger.

"Always stay informed about the weather reports and anticipate any need you might need," he said. "Maybe go shopping and get all your needs before the weather hits. Make sure your house is taken care of. If you don't need to go outside, stay indoors and wait out the storm."

You can learn more emergency tips on San Luis Obispo County's emergency-preparedness website.