Local girls volleyball team gears up for national championships this week

It's preparation time for the San Luis Obispo Volleyball Club (SLOVBC), as the 15 and under girls volleyball team gears up for a national championship competition.

The team of 14 and 15-year-old players spent Sunday morning practicing at Cal Poly's Mott Gym, perfecting their techniques for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Dallas, Texas.

KSBY stopped by the team's practice to see how players are feeling ahead of the competition.

“It's very competitive. We see a lot of great talent from people our age, above, even younger, and it's just really awesome to see how we're competing with that," Sally Weisenberg, a player and student at Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School, said. "We're from such a small town with a very little population, [and] we're up there competing with them.”

SLOVBC coach Dede Bodnar tells KSBY that the team finished in third place at the national championships last year, adding that players are going for the gold this time around.

The matches are set to kick off in Dallas on Wednesday.