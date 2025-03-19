Local high school theater performs Broadway's 'Guys and Dolls'

San Luis Obispo High School featured a Broadway classic Thursday evening.

The high school's theater program performed "Guys and Dolls," bringing old-school charm to San Luis Obispo, according to theater representatives.

The performance is described as a musical filled with love, luck and laughter.

"Covid stopped theater in its tracks pretty much," said Noelle Eben, the theater's director and a teacher at the school. "[...] Since 2020, every cast we have had has gotten bigger and bigger, almost in increments of 10. This is the biggest cast that we've had.

Eben also described it as the biggest production they've done at the high school.

"It's a really fun jazzy big show that is just funny as well," said Trevor Pearson, who plays Sky Masterson. "There's love, there's drama — it's just a good amalgamation of fun that I think anyone would enjoy."

