Local moving company collecting donations for people impacted by hurricanes on the East Coast

A moving company based in San Luis Obispo is collecting donations for people impacted by the recent hurricanes on the East Coast.

“They have no homes, jobs, cars, family. It's just sad,” said local resident Rikki Anderson.

Meathead Movers is hosting a pop-up donation drive for people in and around Florida affected by hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Anderson stopped by the company’s Paso Robles pop-up location Friday, donating deodorant, hand towels, and toothpaste.

“I saw an article in the paper about how we can help hurricane victims so I decided I'm going to do that,” Anderson said.

With many people facing losses due to the hurricanes, the moving company is stepping up to help.

The company was founded by two San Luis Obispo brothers in 1997. Meathead Movers now has six locations in California and all are participating in the donation drive.

“We saw the devastation of the hurricanes in Florida so when people need help, we are always the first to jump in and lean in to help,” said Nathan Blaney of Meathead Movers.

The local company is partnering with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based disaster relief organization.

The most requested supplies are new hygiene and baby care items.

“You have to just do your part and as a community, if we can join forces, we can make an impact,” Blaney said.

You can drop off donations at Meathead Movers’ location at 3600 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo through this Sunday.

Meathead Movers is open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

