Local nonprofit prepares for impacts of President Trump's 'big beautiful bill'

A local nonprofit is gearing up for impacts they say will be felt locally following the passing of President Trump’s 'big beautiful bill.'

President Trump signed the bill into law on July 4, a move he says will put Americans first.

The bill encompasses a wide variety of things, like no tax on tips, securing borders, and cuts to government spending. Also included in it, are changes to SNAP benefits, also known as CalFresh here in California.

"It's the most effective program we have in our country to alleviate food insecurity," said Molly Kern, the CEO of the SLO Food Bank. "And it's something that all food banks are huge fans of."

In San Luis Obispo County, the Department of Social Services says more than 30,000 people are enrolled in CalFresh.

In 2024, San Luis Obispo County saw the largest growth out of any county in the state for the year.

With changes outlined for funding, and the programs offered, the SLO Food Bank says many of the people who will no longer be eligible for help from CalFresh, will be forced to turn to them.

"We are planning that the number of people turning to the food bank will increase, and the depth of their need may also increase as well," said Kern. "So maybe a family that was coming to us only once a month at the end of the month maybe when their benefits were running out. Might be turning to the food bank earlier in the month, and more frequently as those benefits are reduced and also as eligibility for parents and families in particular is limited."

There are a few big changes that the SLO County Department of Social Services says you should know about.

On October 1, 2027 there will be a change in funding for SNAP programs. At that time funding will shift so that the states have to help with funding.

On February 1, 2026 the work requirements will expand for able bodied adults without dependents.