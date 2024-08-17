Local nonprofit's event raising awareness around criminal justice issues

A local nonprofit, Restorative Partners, held a benefit called “Bridging the Gap” at the Fremont Theater Friday night.

The support received from community members at the event helps the nonprofit provide vital services that empower people impacted by the justice system.

According to the founder and executive director of Restorative Partners, Sister Theresa Harpin, the nonprofit raised $102,000 at the benefit.

Harpin says the purpose of the event was to speak about the concerns around criminal justice issues.

“Well, here we are bridging the gap,” said Harpin. "'Bridging the Gap' is all about bringing different people with different lenses to the table to talk about important concerns around justice issues, restorative justice, and justice that is for everyone.”

The nonprofit’s goal in its transformative work is to reduce violence and lower recidivism by providing a continuum of care from incarceration through reincorporation to the community.

Multiple authors were guest speakers at the benefit and shared their experiences with the criminal justice system.

“We have a retired probation officer,” said Harpin. “We have a man who did 27 years inside, and he and his wife have a publishing company now spreading literacy among people authors inside. We have another author who has written about his heroes and heroines in restorative and social justice work, and then we have another author who's also written curriculum, especially for youth in trouble, youth at risk.”

KSBY’s Richard Gearhart emceed the event Friday night.

Restorative Partners staff say they joined the nonprofit to help others get back on their feet.

“It's nice,” said Kaeloni Goossens, Restorative Partners AOD Drug and Alcohol Counselor. “I've been in some of their places myself, so after I got sober, I went back to school and got my certification, all of that to do this. So I feel like it's a very rewarding job.”

“The way I got involved with it, I used to reap the benefits from being a part of Restorative Partners when I was coming up and coming out of prison,” said Ricardo Moctezuma, Restorative Partners Juvenile Hall Program manager. “I made the choice to also give, give back, and apply for these positions to be able to give back to society and our community.”

Some community members who attended the benefit say the nonprofit is making a positive impact in the community.

“It's nice to see that in the community here,” said Father Daniel Manger, Monastery of the Risen Christ. “There is a really strong support of doing rehabilitative work with people who've had to suffer what they've had to suffer in going to prison. And so forth, and giving them a second chance, you know, is so vital today.”

“I think we're reaching out,” said Georgina Fourl, a San Luis Obispo County resident. “We're touching people's lives. We're making their lives better. People who get help come back into the community.

For more information about the nonprofit Restorative Partners, click here.