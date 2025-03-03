Local Oscars watch party unites community for wildfire recovery efforts

Many people tuned in on Sunday evening to celebrate Hollywood's biggest stars during the 97th annual Academy Awards. However, one local watch party had a different aim in mind.

This year's awards come just weeks after the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles devastated communities and burned down thousands of structures, including the Altadena Community Church.

In an effort to help rebuild, the United Church of Christ (UCC)— the Altadena Community Church's sister congregation in San Luis Obispo— hosted an Oscars watch party fundraiser on Sunday night.

Guests enjoyed a red carpet, food, and a special guest appearance from actor David Selby.

Sales from the event went toward restoring the church in Los Angeles.

Jason Fisk-Provencio, a pastor at UCC, told KSBY that he hopes the event will inspire the community.

"I encourage everyone to be a helper in your neighborhood, in your community. Find someone to help, invite people to participate, and make a difference," Fisk-Provencio said.

The UCC's recognition of the Los Angeles wildfires was reflected during the Academy Awards ceremony itself, with first responders coming on stage and receiving a standing ovation.