Local students compete at 63rd Annual Fine Arts Awards

Local students competed at the 63rd annual Fine Arts Awards Competition at the Historic Monday Club on Sunday.

Family, friends, and community members came out and enjoyed the performances and congratulated the winners.

At the event, talented junior and senior high school students competed for cash awards. Finalists performed jazz and classical music on stage, and visual arts were on display inside the clubhouse.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Dawn Turner, the president of The Monday Club on the importance of the event.

"This highlights students, high school juniors, and seniors throughout the county. It's a way for them to showcase their talents," Turner said.