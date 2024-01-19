Local tattoo and piercing shop to celebrate 23rd anniversary

A San Luis Obispo tattoo shop is celebrating its 23rd anniversary this Saturday.

Tiger Rose Tattoo and Piercing originally began in Pismo Beach but moved to its new location in San Luis Obispo about five years ago.

KSBY spoke with the owner who said tattooing is all he knows and he wouldn't do anything else.

"I have no intentions of stopping. I like to go another 30 years and bring it to my children eventually maybe one of them own the tattoo shop," Chuy Valenzuela said. "We won't know until later, but anything can happen."

The shop's 23rd anniversary celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at the shop located at 1340 Taft Street.

According to the shop's Instagram post, clients who get a tattoo or piercing that day will be entered into a raffle for a free tattoo or piercing.

The raffle will take place at 4 p.m.

The post also states that free t-shirts and hoodies will be given out throughout the day.