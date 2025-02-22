Local youth athletics coach arrested on suspicion of selling drugs

A local coach was arrested on suspicion of drug sales following a months-long investigation by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police announced Friday that they began investigating Trevor Noah Mason, 22, a few months ago after receiving information that he was selling narcotics. Through the investigation, they say they collected evidence that he was selling suspected counterfeit Adderall.

SLOPD conducted a search of Mason's Highland Drive home on Wednesday, February 19, and reported finding a large amount of suspected narcotic pills, psychedelic mushrooms, and packaging that indicated narcotic sales.

Mason was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance for sale, and sales of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Mason was a junior varsity football coach at Morro Bay High School for the 2024 season, but the school's athletic director told KSBY News it was already decided that he would not be returning for another season.

KSBY also confirmed that Mason was previously a coach for Riptide Baseball, a San Luis Obispo youth baseball team.

Mason posted his $50,000 bail, and police say the investigation is still ongoing.