Locals and visitors 'Sip n' Saunter' through downtown SLO during annual event

Locals and visitors had the chance to "Sip n' Saunter" through downtown San Luis Obispo Sunday afternoon during the city's largest tasting event of the year.

The annual Sip n' Saunter event invited people to visit different retailers downtown, where they were offered samples of the Central Coast's finest food and drink.

Over 100 businesses participated in the promotion, including Open Air Flowers, Couch Family Wines, and Mama's Meatball.

Steve Walters, a Colorado resident visiting his family on the Central Coast, told KSBY Sunday's event was a great way to discover new places in downtown San Luis Obispo.

“The pairings have been really nice with different restaurants, some that we've been to, some that we haven't. So that's been fun," Walters said. "Also, just checking out the merchants that we haven't had a chance to look into."

Organizers say this is Downtown SLO's largest annual tasting event, averaging about 600 attendees in recent years.