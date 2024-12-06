Locals can buy plants and gifts at final Cal Poly poinsettia sale of the year

Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale featuring thousands of plants and dozens of varieties is concluding with its final event on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members can visit the Poly Plant Shop to pick up some flowering holiday plants, all of which were reportedly grown by students working at Cal Poly’s horticulture unit.

Officials say those students gain hands-on experience cultivating specialty crops and learn how environmental concerns impact the crop on a day-to-day basis.

Fourth-year plant sciences major Sabrina Correa has helped to cultivate this year’s poinsettia crop.

“This practical engagement has deepened my understanding of the complexities of greenhouse management, from controlling environmental factors to ensuring plant health and quality,” Correa said in a press release. “Beyond the technical expertise, this has positively impacted my confidence and reinforces my passion for my field.”

This year’s poinsettia crop offers a myriad of colors and sizes ranging from small plants in 4-inch pots to large poinsettias reaching 3 feet high in 10-inch pots.

According to organizers, prices for the plants are set between $10 to $50.

In addition to poinsettias, officials say the Poly Plant Holiday Sale will also feature student-made products, such as the newly bottled Cal Poly olive oil, jams, honey, and chocolate.

For more information, community members can call the Poly Plant Shop at (805) 756-1106.