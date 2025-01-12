Locals create vision boards, set intentions for 2025 at 'Manifest Market'

On Saturday at the SLO Public Market, locals set their intentions for the new year during the Manifest Market event.

Organizers marked the gathering as a day filled with mind, body, and soul wellness.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., participants enjoyed fitness classes, sound bath workshops, vision board-making, and a wellness talk.

One event coordinator tells KSBY she was inspired to create the market because of her own experience.

"I love making vision boards with my friends. And that's kind of how it started," Kasidy, an organizer of the event, said. "Everybody who's been has said that it's been a great experience and they really enjoyed it."

Saturday's Manifest Market was held at the SLO Public Market's Event Center, which hosts gatherings for all ages.

You can find more information about upcoming events by visiting the venue's website.