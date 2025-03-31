Locals enjoy an afternoon of music and meditation at San Luis Obispo festival

Community members gathered on Sunday for an afternoon of music and meditation during the first-ever SLO Meditative Music Festival.

At the United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo, locals watched as international music duo Bennardo-Larson performed several unique melodies on the violin and piano.

Organizers with the local non-profit Coastal Awakening say the event was created in light of the stress that people may be feeling about current events.

Listeners were encouraged to embrace the calmness and clarity elicited by the music.

Bob Shanbrom, a festival organizer, told KSBY that he was thrilled about the success of the event.

"We're very happy with the turnout today. And, for the first time, we did it. And the people seem to really be tuned in to what we're trying to do here. We'll do it again next year," Shanbrom said.

If you missed the festival this weekend, you still have a chance to visit the second concert on April 6 at the Palm Theater in San Luis Obispo.

More information can be found on the SLO Meditative Festival's ticket webpage.