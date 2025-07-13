Locals enjoy 'Pink Dranks' by the pool during community fundraiser

A sea of pink filled the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge on Saturday afternoon for an event supporting local winemakers and several good causes.

The Pink Drank Pool Social saw crowds of people dressed in pink celebrating the Central Coast's best rosé, cocktails, and curated bites.

Organizers say some of the sales from the Pink Drank event will go toward the Wood's Humane Society, SLO Youth Activities, and the Elks National Foundation.

Marc Wood, a San Luis Obispo resident attending the social, told KSBY that the event was a great way to raise money for local organizations.

"I just wanted to help. It's all for charity," Wood said. "I know some of the people here, so it should be a lot of fun. Where else would you want to be on a Saturday other than the Elks, benefiting a good cause, and, you know, being next to the pool?"

According to organizers, community members can still donate to the fundraiser by visiting the Pink Drank website.