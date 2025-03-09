Watch Now
Locals honor International Women's Day with protest in Downtown San Luis Obispo

The first Saturday of International Women's History Month was recognized as International Women's Day by people around the world, including on the Central Coast.

On Saturday morning, crowds gathered at the San Luis Obispo Courthouse for the International Women's Day Unite and Resist March.

Protesters chanted and paraded signs along the crosswalks, criticizing the Trump administration and promoting support for disadvantaged community members.

The rally was part of the Women's March organization's vast network of International Women's Day marches across the country this weekend.

