Locals invited to weigh in on street improvements at SLO City meeting Thursday

City of San Luis Obispo officials are inviting community members to attend the Active Transportation Committee meeting on Thursday as preparations continue for the 2025 street paving, transportation, and mobility improvements project.

The gathering will take place at the City Hall Council Hearing Room from 6 to 8 p.m.

At the committee meeting, officials say attendees will be able to learn about the 2025 roadway paving project and provide input to guide final designs.

Streets involved in the project include Tank Farm Road, Orcutt Road, Sacramento Drive, and Calle Joaquin.

The city’s annual paving projects reportedly aim to maintain and repair paved streets to extend the life of existing pavement surface.

City representatives add that the projects also provide an opportunity to incorporate accessibility and safety improvements from the city’s adopted Active Transportation Plan and Vision Zero Program.

Following the committee meeting, staff will review public feedback and revise draft plans based on input provided by community members and the Active Transportation Committee.

The project will be brought to the City Council for final approval in spring of 2025 with construction beginning later that summer, according to officials.

Those interested in learning more and signing up for updates can visit the city's 2025 Paving Project webpage.