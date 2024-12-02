Locals meet Santa and look for the perfect Christmas tree at 'Winter Wonder SLO'

Sunday marks the first of December, which means the beginning of the holiday season for many on the Central Coast.

SLO Ranch Farms celebrated by hosting the Winter Wonder SLO event.

Visitors enjoyed pony rides, hay rides, a bounce house, a Christmas tree lot, and a visit from Santa Claus on Sunday afternoon.

One organizer told KSBY that this year marks a special milestone for the site.

"We're getting a lot of positive feedback. Our setup is really cute," Haddie, an event coordinator, said. "This is our first year and our first weekend open for selling Christmas trees at SLO Ranch Farms. [...] We've got a really nice variety here. They're super great trees."

SLO Ranch Farm's Christmas tree lot will be open until Dec. 24.

Organizers say Santa Claus will make additional visits on Dec. 7 and 15.