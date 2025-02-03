Locals ring in the Lunar New Year during SLO Asian Market's annual celebration

Wednesday marked the start of the Chinese New Year, and community members continued the festivities this weekend.

SLO Asian Market held its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.

Attendees enjoyed free Chinese food, face painting, vendors, and a performance by Cal Poly's traditional Lion Dance team.

Sterling Hull, a Cal Poly graduate student, told KSBY that he was surprised to find out the dancers trained at the university.

"[It's] just super cool to see a club at Cal Poly do something like this for like a small business. So definitely the dance has been my favorite part," Hull said. "This is actually my first time celebrating it. I'm definitely learning more about it through this event, which is cool."

Officials from the SLO Asian Market say the Year of the Snake represents renewal and opportunities for change.