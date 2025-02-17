Locals show continued support for SoCal wildfire victims at benefit concert

Although the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires in Southern California have stopped, local efforts to help those affected by the blazes are still ongoing.

On Sunday in San Luis Obispo, people gathered at Liquid Gravity Brewing Company for the "Show the Love Benefit for LA Area Fire Victims" event.

The day-long concert featured eight local bands playing various genres of music, including hard rock, funk, country, and dance.

Organizers say donations from the event will go toward the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation, which provides vital equipment and critical programs to help the LAFD.

“The whole goal is just to help them out with all the expenditures that they have, with all the fire equipment, and helping people that live there,” Hank Barber, a coordinator of the event, said.

If you missed Sunday's concert, organizers say you can still contribute to the cause by visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation's website.