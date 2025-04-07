Locals 'Strike Out Stigma' and bowl for a cause at decades-old fundraiser

Community members came together to bowl for a cause on Sunday afternoon during the last day of the Strike Out Stigma Bowl-A-Thon.

The annual event invited locals to fundraise $600 to participate in the Bowl-A-Thon, which raises money for the Transitions-Mental Health Association's (TMHA) Central Coast Hotline— a text and phone call service that provides around-the-clock crisis support for people in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Sunday's event at Mustang Lanes marked the last day of the Bowl-A-Thon.

According to TMHA's online fundraising page, the organization aimed to collect $41,000 for the cause.

"We love hosting this event year after year because the community counts on it happening, and they continue to show up and be fantastic supporters of our efforts," Eileen Calandro, the fundraising event specialist for TMHA, told KSBY.

2025 marks the 41st year that TMHA hosted the Strike Out Stigma Bowl-A-Thon.