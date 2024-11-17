'Locals supporting locals': High Street Deli honors MMA fighter hailing from SLO

As San Luis Obispo native and professional combat sports athlete Steven Sainsbury takes off in his MMA career, support is being shown across the Central Coast— including at High Street Deli.

On Saturday morning, Sainsbury watched as sandwich shop employees hung his fighting shorts up on the wall as a testament to the community's encouragement.

Although he has gotten national attention for his achievements, the fighter tells KSBY that the local support is especially meaningful.

“It's a really gratifying moment for me. I'm really grateful to High Street Deli, and Doobie and Tyler and everybody here. They've been extremely supportive, and I'm all about locals supporting locals. So for them to have that same mindset, it just works, and I'm very grateful for it," Sainsbury said.

Locals can see the San Luis Obispo native compete during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's Fight Club, which is set to take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.