Long-term Woods Humane Society shelter dog finds a home in time for Valentine's Day

A long-term Woods Humane Society canine resident finally found his match just in time for Valentine's Day.

Valentino, a one-year-old boxer mix, spent six months at the animal shelter looking for a home.

That all changed last week when a mother-and-daughter pair met him during the "Bachelor Pet" adoption event. During the promotion event, adoption fees for adult dogs and cats reduced to just $14 through Valentine's Day.

“They had been looking at Val for quite some time and fell in love with him almost immediately,” Woods Adoption Specialist Matt McDermott of Valentino’s eventual adopters said.

The Bachelor Pet promotion began Feb. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Wood Humans Society officials said all adoptable animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux said that the Bachelor Pet promotion has been successful, with 46 adult animals finding matches in the first four days.

“Happy stories like Valentino’s are precisely the reason we developed the Bachelor Pet promotion," L'Heureux said. "We are so thrilled that this event has reduced barriers to adoption and enabled overlooked dogs and cats to have their moment to shine and find their loving Valentine.”

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero.