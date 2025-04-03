Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Longtime San Luis Obispo sandwich shop closes

Gus's Grocery.jpg
KSBY
The inside of Gus's Grocery in San Luis Obispo appears to have been cleared out
Gus's Grocery.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A popular San Luis Obispo sandwich shop appears to have closed.

Wednesday, the inside of Gus’s Grocery at 1638 Osos St. looked vacant with coolers and cases that once held a variety of drinks and food items now empty.

The familiar green awning along the front of the business is also gone, leaving only the metal structure visible.

In December, an online fundraiser was launched to help save the decades-old establishment.

The fundraiser asked people to consider donating to help the business “continue on” and “so we can get the things fixed that need to be fixed and help us return to our glory.”

More than $12,400 was reportedly raised.

According to Visit SLO CAL, Gus’s has been operated by the same owner since 1989 and has been voted "Best of SLO" in the New Times readers poll for 21 years.

A painting boasting of being “Voted SLO’s Best” is still up in the window.

Calls to the business were met with a busy signal Wednesday night and KSBY's attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community