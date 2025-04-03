Longtime San Luis Obispo sandwich shop closes

A popular San Luis Obispo sandwich shop appears to have closed.

Wednesday, the inside of Gus’s Grocery at 1638 Osos St. looked vacant with coolers and cases that once held a variety of drinks and food items now empty.

The familiar green awning along the front of the business is also gone, leaving only the metal structure visible.

In December, an online fundraiser was launched to help save the decades-old establishment.

The fundraiser asked people to consider donating to help the business “continue on” and “so we can get the things fixed that need to be fixed and help us return to our glory.”

More than $12,400 was reportedly raised.

According to Visit SLO CAL, Gus’s has been operated by the same owner since 1989 and has been voted "Best of SLO" in the New Times readers poll for 21 years.

A painting boasting of being “Voted SLO’s Best” is still up in the window.

Calls to the business were met with a busy signal Wednesday night and KSBY's attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful.