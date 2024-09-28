Los Ranchos Elementary named one of 33 California schools receiving National Blue Ribbon honors

The United States Department of Education has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, one of them being San Luis Obispo’s Los Ranchos Elementary School.

This accolade highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant progress in equity for student achievement.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The department bases its Blue Ribbon awards on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance, and graduation rates.

A National Blue Ribbon flag will be displayed at Los Ranchos Elementary.

The school attributes its success to collaboration with students' families, academic intervention and enrichment programs, strongly embracing the idea that students can and should intentionally make positive contributions to our school and our community on a daily basis.

To learn more about Los Ranchos Elementary's Blue Ribbon School designation, head to Los Ranchos Elementary School (ed.gov).

