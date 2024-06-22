'Lovely get together': Yes, San Luis Obispo's Concerts in the Plaza is back

Music is back in the San Luis Obispo Friday evening air.

Yes, Concerts in the Plaza has returned.

The first concert of the summer kicked off with Jineanne Coderre followed by rock-jam band Manuel the Band as the main act.

For those not familiar, Concerts in the Plaza is San Luis Obispo's free live music event at Mission Plaza in downtown.

KSBY bumped into a first-time attendee visiting from out of state who emphasized the best aspects of the popular event.

"I have never been to Concerts in the Plaza and this is so amazing, what a lovely get-together," Laurie Rambaud said, who is visiting from Breckenridge, Colo. "I can feel the spirit in the air."

Concerts in the Plaza runs every Friday through the first week of September.

"I love the fact that it's outside and it's not in a tent and it's just such a warm and beautiful night," Rambaud continued. "It's the mood that I can move around. I'll go dancing with my favorite people in a few minutes."

Next week's headliner is The Mother Corn Shuckers with Miss Leo as an opener.

You can learn more — including the full summer-long setlist — on Downtown SLO's webpage for the event.