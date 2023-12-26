Many small businesses closed for Christmas. Madonna Inn stayed open — and was packed

The Copper Cafe and Gold Rush Steak House at Madonna Inn got so crowded on Christmas Eve, managers had to open up a downstairs seating area to accommodate the overflow.

According to management, numbers have continued to trend upward.

Customers who wanted a table at the Madonna Inn for Christmas dinner had to plan ahead because reservations were needed two weeks in advance. Customers say its over-the-top decor and welcoming atmosphere are why they keep coming back.

“We're looking at 1500 reservations," Amanda Rich, Madonna Inn marketing manager said. "So, we open up early on Christmas Day. We open at noon instead of 5 p.m. just to accommodate all those guests. So we are expecting quite a few people this year.”

For longtime customers like Dazy Larue, Phyllis Madonna's holiday traditions of extravagant decorations keep her coming back for more.

“I think there's just that magic energy in the air," Larue beamed. "I think coming here, it's like waking up in a dream, you know, wherever you are in the property, it's something whimsical and it changes every year on the decor.”

Larue checked into the Madonna Inn on Christmas day. She’s stayed in 83 rooms out of the 110. The goal is to hit every single one of them.

“i was actually very inspired by the inn and the carpet that during Covid, I was able to create a fabric that we created masks out of. They are available here in the gift shop and that's grown. Through that, I've created a great relationship here with the family and it's very special."

Madonna still makes sure decorations are up to par and are different each year.

This time of year is very special," Rich said. Just because we do decorate and make it, you know, over the top. So I think even our servers and stuff enjoy that. The atmosphere of getting to spread the joy and welcome all the guests.”

Rich also said having long-time staff who are used to the busy schedules of the holiday season is what helps businesses like the Madonna Inn stay open year-round.