'Master Plan for Aging': SLO County to gather feedback at town hall events

San Luis Obispo County is developing a Master Plan for Aging (MPA).

It will be modeled on the state's MPA program, according to Linda Beck, facilitator for the San Luis Obispo County MPA Advisory Committee.

Beck says the MPA aims to identify and meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities, as well as their families.

The program's efforts center on "five bold goals":



Housing for all ages and stages. Healthcare that works. Inclusion and equity, not isolation. Caregiving that works. Affordable aging.

As they develop their plan, organizers say they would like to collect information from the community.

From Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, Town Halls will be hosted throughout San Luis Obispo County "to provide residents with an opportunity to voice their experiences and perspectives."

During these Town Halls, attendees will have the chance to complete the following surveys:



The first 400 people to complete a survey in person are eligible to win a $35 gift card.