SLO's Mission Plaza is getting a makeover in 2025

Whether you're enjoying a lunch break, attending a concert, or just taking a stroll, Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo has a lot to offer. Now, it's about to get a makeover.

Shirlee Clark goes to Mission Plaza daily but will not use the restrooms there.

“The bathroom really needs an upgrade,” Clark said.

Billy Mazzarelli feels the same about the public restrooms in the plaza.

“As far as bathrooms go, I've heard people say it was kind of scary so if that was upgraded, it would be nice,” Mazzarelli said.

Change is coming with construction starting on Monday, Jan. 13.

The city will be replacing the public restrooms with a new facility which will be bigger and brighter than what is there now.

The Murray Adobe will be repaired, and a cafe kiosk, which will provide coffee and pastries, will be built next to it.

“This space has always been a central gathering place for the city so we are going to transform it to create a more welcoming and brighter place for people to come and enjoy and that's the project's goal,” said Sandra Golonka, City of San Luis Obispo Capital Projects Manager.

The city's history is being factored into the new features.

“We will use different landmarks like the Sinsheimer building to create the finials and the history museum for the metalworking. We looked at the fountain structures that have bronze on them and tied that bronze look into the exteriors and metal fabrication of the exteriors,” Golonka said.

During construction, you can expect minor traffic impacts.

Some of the new changes include:

