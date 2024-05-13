Moms — and a 'great British tradition' — celebrated in San Luis Obispo on Sunday

Mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters and aunties were celebrated alongside a British tradition this Mother's Day in San Luis Obispo.

The Mother's Day High Tea event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dallideet Adobe & Gardens and allowed attendees to relax in nature while enjoying food, culture and English tea — a "great British tradition," according to the website detailing the event.

"A mother gives her heart and soul," said Vanessa Plakias, an attendee of the event who is also a mom. "And our most important job is raising our kids and taking good care of our family. I told my son that as I left the house. You're the most important thing I've ever done."

The event — hosted by the History Center of San Luis Obispo County — also featured a silent auction which included a cultured, freshwater pearl necklace. A harpist provided a source of entertainment and "set the mood," according to the event website.

The food menu included fresh salmon salad, Sonoma chicken salad mini-croissants, fresh berries with cream, lemon bars, cheesecake bites, and much more.

"... And I've got some exceptional women in my family," Plakias continued. "So celebrating them is important... We wake up, we have some kind of brunch, lots of flowers and roses."