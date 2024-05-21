More construction on Monterey St. as part of SLO in Motion project

Road construction is happening across San Luis Obispo as the city aims to make local streets safer and more accessible.

An asphalt grinding and replacement project is expected to last through Wednesday on Monterey Street.

“We’re removing existing asphalt and providing new asphalt as a roadway for Monterey Street,” said Matt Horn, City of San Luis Obispo Public Works Director.

Monterey Street from Santa Rosa Street to California Boulevard will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day with traffic detours.

Paving is expected to take place Monday night near the Foothill Boulevard and Santa Rosa Street intersection. Only one lane will be open each way until it's complete.

“I do think it's a little confusing like which lane is going which way,” said Saumon Tahmassebi, Cal Poly student.

While it may be an inconvenience for drivers now, when the work is done, there will be several new improvements including accessible on-street parking stalls, upgraded ADA-standard ramps, and 25 mph pavement legends to encourage drivers to slow down and share the road with those who bike.

Additionally, two new pedestrian/bicycle crossings are proposed at Monterey/Toro and Monterey/Pepper with rectangular flashing beacons and high-visibility “ladder style” marked crosswalks.

“It might be inconvenient at times but it helps our general community and everything here,” said David Estrada, San Luis Obispo resident.

The work is part of the city’s SLO in Motion Projects and Estrada, a longtime resident, says he’s looking forward to the changes.

“It's great to always maintain and keep up this community. It's a beautiful town,” Estrada said.

City officials said there is a chance that construction could be longer than anticipated and possibly up to a week in length.

