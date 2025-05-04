More than 1,000 middle school athletes compete in Teen Track 2025

Young athletes from across the state enjoyed Saturday's cooler weather during Teen Track 2025— a massive track and field event held at San Luis Obispo High School.

Over 1,000 athletes from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey Counties gathered to compete in the events.

Organizers with the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa say they have been hosting the yearly event since 1985, marking 2025 as the 40th annual Teen Track event.

"It teaches them to have good sportsmanship, helps them to be engaged in the community, and someday, it will make them want to give back," Ranelle Baldwin, a chairwoman on the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, said.

At the end of the meet, first, second, and third place winners enjoyed a ribbon ceremony, which organizers say was made possible by local sponsors of the event.