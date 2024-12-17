Morning Minute: Watch this morning's Space X launch

We started our Tuesday morning with an impressive live look at a SpaceX launch. At 5:19 AM, they successfully sent a payload into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office. Following stage separation, SpaceX aimed to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Space X launch on Daybreak

Despite strong winds, the launch went off without a hitch. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie says those gusty conditions will stick around today but will bring warmer air our way later this week.

California is rolling out a new program offering vouchers up to $2,000 to help eligible residents buy e-bikes and accessories like helmets or baskets. Starting tomorrow, December 18th, applications will be first-come, first-served, making it easier for families to ditch the car, save money, and embrace eco-friendly commuting. Local retailers, like Josh Cohen at Foothill Cyclery in SLO County, are excited to help more people get rolling—whether for errands, commuting, or carting kids around. Ready to ride? Visit the program’s website to apply and weigh in on our Instagram poll @KSBYNEWS.

Happening Today:

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be meeting today, with several topics on its agenda. Most of the meeting will be designated towards the annual Transparent Review of Urgent Transfers and Holds, or the TRUTH Act Report. This public hearing is required by law, aiming to improve transparency between local law enforcement and ICE officers.

