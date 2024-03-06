Morro Bay fish market owner appears in court after being charged with multiple felonies

The owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market is facing multiple felony charges and was back before a judge Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.

Multiple felony charges were filed against Giovanni DeGarimore late last year: three counts of possession of an assault weapon, one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, one count of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged crimes occurred between September 2022 and November 2023.

He’s pleaded not guilty and is currently out of custody.

KSBY spoke with his attorney following Tuesday’s brief court hearing and Ilan Funke-Bilu said the case against his client is "devastating."

“He’s contributed to Morro Bay and the county for 30 years minimum,” Funke-Bilu said.

A waiver was filed Tuesday which could allow DeGarimore to not appear at non-evidentiary hearings in the future. The hearing itself was pushed to next month to allow the defense more time to prepare.

“We intend to vigorously defend the case. There’s some major league issues which I indicated before. Not minor league issues. Major league issues,” Funke-Bilu said.

He declined to elaborate further.

The district attorney’s office was not available Tuesday for comment.

DeGarimore is due back in court on April 16.