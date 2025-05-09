Mother’s Day flowers still in full bloom despite rising costs

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and while traditions may vary, one timeless gift continues to reign supreme: flowers.

This year, Americans are expected to spend more than ever on floral arrangements, an estimated $3.2 billion, according to Florist Review. About 74% of people plan to gift blooms to honor moms and maternal figures in their lives.

Local florists are already feeling the rush. At Albert's Florist in San Luis Obispo, arrangements of all shapes and colors fill the shop.

“I always liked getting flowers for my mother because she was a state away and she said it made her day, so I kept doing it,” said customer Terry Comer, who used to send roses — his mother’s favorite.

According to Statista, the average flower arrangement in the U.S. costs just over $65, with prices in California averaging closer to $71.66.

So what’s behind the price tag? Part of it is inflation, but another key factor is where the flowers come from.

“Inflation is real,” said Shay Stewart, owner of Albert's Florist. “But when you work with local nurseries and growers, the impact is a lot less.”

Imported flowers can also drive up costs. In fact, more than 60% of the cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported from Colombia, totaling over $1.24 billion annually. Another 25%, or roughly $491 million, comes from Ecuador. That means these two countries supply the majority of the fresh-cut flowers Americans buy each year.

That’s why Stewart tries to source locally whenever possible; he says they offer unique, regionally inspired bouquets with a “San Luis flair.”

“It’s a supply and demand business,” Stewart explained. “Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter, proms, graduations… the busy seasons all drive up pricing.”

Still, staff at Albert's say it’s worth every effort to make sure local moms feel celebrated.

“These are bud vases that are going to a retirement home,” said Barkev Abadjian, one of the shop’s floral designers. “You see that smile when you deliver flowers. It’s worth every penny.”