"Movement to Music": SLO Wind Orchestra hosts free concert for seniors

The elderly at the SLO Senior Center enjoyed an afternoon of music and dance Thursday afternoon.

Physical therapists were there guiding participants in moving to the music provided by the SLO Wind Orchestra.

“The purpose of the event is to help seniors listen to some wonderful music and also move to the music," Jen Bittick, SLO Winds Orchestra Executive Director said. "Because we know that physical activity, alongside some great tunes, can help the body mentally and physically.”

The event was co-sponsored by the city of San Luis Obispo and the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo.