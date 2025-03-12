Murder charge added in deadly SLO bicyclist hit-and-run case

The criminal complaint filed against the woman charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in San Luis Obispo last year has been amended to include murder.

Vanessa Noblitt, 44, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving with a .08% blood alcohol causing injury and hit-and-run following the deadly collision last summer.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office added the additional charge of murder.

On July 23, 2024, Saul Goldberg, 87, of Avila Beach and another bicyclist were riding along South Higuera Street when San Luis Obispo police say the men were hit by a vehicle. The driver reportedly took off before officers arrived.

Goldberg later died as a result of his injuries.

The other bicyclist, a 74-year-old man from Avila Beach, sustained moderate injuries.

During the investigation, detectives say they obtained evidence identifying Noblitt and her vehicle as being responsible for the collision.

A search warrant was served at her Bend, Oregon home on Aug. 6 and several items of evidence seized, including her vehicle, for forensic processing.

Charges were filed against her in December and a warrant issued for her arrest on Dec. 11.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow says this type of second-degree murder charge is able to be filed when evidence shows a defendant had knowledge that what they were doing was dangerous.

Court records show Noblitt previously pleaded no contest to a 2006 drunk driving charge.

She is due back in court for her latest case on May 6.

San Luis Obispo County Jail logs show Noblitt is no longer in custody.