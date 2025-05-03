'Music, art, and community': Shabang music festival returns to the Central Coast

Central Coast music festival Shabang is currently underway at the Dairy Creek Golf Course in San Luis Obispo.

The event kicked off on Friday afternoon with several sets from artists such as Acolyte and Leisan.

Throughout the evening, festival-goers will enjoy performances from bands like Amttrack, Kryptogram, and Goth Babe.

Day one will end at 11 p.m. after a DJ set by UK-based band Jungle.

The festival will return to Dairy Creek Golf Course on Saturday for another day of music, art, yoga, and food from local vendors.

KSBY stopped by on Friday to speak with festival co-founder Greg Golf about the annual event.

"If you're watching this and you're thinking, 'Hey, I'd love to experience a little bit of music, art, and community this weekend,' come to Shabang, bring your lawn chair, come see what we got going on," Golf said. "Hopefully we can continue to provide music for the Central Coast."

This year marks the 11th anniversary of the start of the popular music festival.

Tickets are still available on the Shabang website.