National Day of Prayer event held in SLO

Services are taking place today across the country in honor of the National Day of Prayer. The occasion is meant to encourage Americans to gather in prayer in their communities.

Today SLO residents gathered at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse to attend the annual ceremony. The theme for this year's event was "hope".

"There are lots of forces that pull our nation apart, but this is one thing that can bring our nation together, and i think that's so important, especially in 2025, " said Amy-Lynne Hilderbrand, a San Luis Obispo resident.

It's an annual day of observance designated by the U.S. Congress that falls on the first Thursday of every May.

