Nationwide egg shortages cause these local stores to limit egg purchases

Egg shortages are happening all over the U.S., and San Luis Obispo is no exception.

“They are out completely. Everyone was scrambling around, looking," Tina Sylvester, a San Luis Obispo resident shopping at Trader Joe's on Sunday, said. "They had a few little select organic ones, but, you know, not the big amount people usually like to get."

Sylvester says she couldn't find any at Costco, so she went to Trader Joe’s next.

“I wanted to get more than they allowed. It's two [cartons] per person, I think is what it is. [...] I wasn't able to get it here, so now I'm going to have to try another store,” Sylvester said.

The San Luis Obispo Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods stores have signs posted in their egg sections telling customers that there is a limit to the amount of eggs they can buy.

An employee at Trader Joe's says they get a fresh shipment of eggs every morning. Every day, they sell out of their eggs before 2 p.m.

At Whole Foods on Sunday, the egg section was empty.

“[I'm] a little shocked to see that there wasn't any eggs at all on any of the shelves, which is pretty odd. Usually, they have an abundance of eggs,” San Luis Obispo resident Josiah Garnica said.

“There was nothing on the shelf," Emma Smith, a shopper at Whole Foods on Sunday, said. "That whole section was completely gone.”

A Whole Foods employee told KSBY that the store gets shipments every couple of days.

Officials say the nation's shortage of eggs has to do with the bird flu, rising production costs, increased seasonal demand, and policy changes.

KSBY reached out to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Costco corporate for comment, but has not heard back yet.