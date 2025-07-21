Native American flutist performs at Festival Mozaic summer concert

This summer, there is no shortage of live music on the Central Coast. Festival Mozaic is one of the groups demonstrating that with the 2025 San Luis Obispo Summer Music Festival.

On Sunday afternoon, See Canyon Fruit Ranch came alive with the sounds of Native American music, as Grammy-nominated flutist R. Carlos Nakai took to the stage for his powerful musical showcase.

The Native American musician was joined by percussionist Will Clipman, who helped create the meditative soundscape that listeners got to enjoy.

Festival Mozaic's Summer Music Festival is set to continue until July 26, offering locals the chance to see several more live concerts around San Luis Obispo County.

You can find more information on upcoming concerts by visiting the organization's website.