Nearly 700 community members come together for Walk To End Alzheimer's

Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo hosted a crowd of nearly 700 community members dressed in purple on Saturday morning during the 2024 Walk To End Alzheimer's.

Locals forming 68 teams fundraised over $240,000 for the Alzheimer's Association, which seeks to cure the disease and provide support for the people that it affects.

Participants may have seen a familiar face at the event; KSBY's evening anchor, Richard Gearhart, kicked off the walk by emceeing the ceremony.

KSBY caught up with one participant who lost her mother and uncle to the disease to find out what today's event meant to her.

“It’s really making a difference I think, to get people together and to make something positive out of something that a lot of us have lost people we love and that are afflicted with this disease," Laura Stenzel, an event participant, said. "It’s a way we can focus [on] the positive and hope that, someday, there will be a cure. “

More information and ways to donate to the cause can be found on the non-profit's website.