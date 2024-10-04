New affordable housing project breaks ground in San Luis Obispo

On Thursday in San Luis Obispo, a new affordable housing project broke ground at the former North Motel 6 on Calle Joaquin.

People's Self-Help Housing says the project will bring 76 units to extremely low-income individuals who are unhoused or at risk of becoming unhoused.

The project was partly funded by California's Homekey grants, which allowed People's Self-Help Housing and the City of San Luis Obispo to purchase the motel and convert it.

"The state put in all the acquisition funding and the county has kicked in some more money, as well as the city. The housing authority here is committing some vouchers as are some philanthropic organizations, so we're probably putting in about 20 million or more into this entire project," Ken Trigueiro, People's Self-Help Housing CEO & President, told KSBY.

The new housing facility will also include a community center, laundry room, outdoor recreational spaces, on-site property management, and supportive services.

Trigueiro says residents may move into the housing units as soon as spring of 2025.