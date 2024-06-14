New assisted-living senior residence opens in San Luis Obispo

A new assisted-living facility in San Luis Obispo has officially opened its doors.

It's called Cuesta Rosa Senior Residence and on Thursday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate its long-awaited opening.

The two-story facility features an exterior courtyard, open living room and dining room spaces, an on-site beauty parlor, and enough space for 55 residents.

"I think it is really important for the quality of life and also for family relationships to be able to find a place that is a home away from home," said Jessica Bailey, the general manager of Cuesta Rosa. "We take great care of your loved ones and you can come and place them into our hands and come and visit and enjoy the time rather than worrying about their care."

The project broke ground in August of 2022 and was expected to be completed in the spring of 2023. Cuesta Rosa is owned by Rose Care Group, Inc. According to its website, the organization owns six other assisted-living facilities in the area.

Cuesta Rosa is open for tours of the facility starting Friday, officials said.

You can learn more on the facility's website.