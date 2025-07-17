New bar and restaurant honoring Mexican roots opens in San Luis Obispo

A new bar and restaurant with a Mexican flair is now open in San Luis Obispo.

The inspiration behind Condesa restaurant comes from the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City known for its fine-dining, stylish vibrant ambiance and casual dining experience.

The new restaurant will feature a French-Mexican menu with craft cocktails and dishes like fish tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and esquites.

Condesa restaurant is located at 1491 Monterey Street where the old Splash Cafe was located.

For more information click here: https://www.condesabarslo.com/