New center to aid children who have been abused opens in San Luis Obispo

A new center for children who have been psychologically physically or sexually abused.

In the works since 2018, the Child Advocacy Center is now open.

“Families can come to one location and have forensic interviews, medical examiners and childcare services all in one location,” said Katie Robinson, child abuse interview team manager with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s a collaborative effort under the district attorney's office with the Center for Family Strengthening, the county's Health Agency and its Child Welfare Services, the sheriff’s office, the suspected abuse response team, victim assistance center, and local law enforcement agencies.

The building has multiple rooms: a playroom, family room, consultation room, office areas, family advocates, behavioral health specialists, medical staff, and a child abuse interview team.

“Child forensic interview teams conduct approximately 300 interviews a year with children who have been suspected to be a victim of some kind of abuse,” Dan Dow, the county's district attorney, said.

Before the new center opened, families traveled to multiple organizations throughout the county.

“All of the services come to the child," Dow said. "In the past, children have had to go from department to department to department to have all the services and that alone is really daunting for anyone but particularly a vulnerable child."

Professionals work together to investigate abuse, help children heal from abuse, and keep offenders accountable.

“There can be anxiety and other feelings but if we can ease that at all by having this new location it's well worth it,” Robinson said.

The cost of the center’s startup was around $200,000, coming from the district attorney's office’s budget.

Ongoing costs have been approved to come from the county’s general fund.