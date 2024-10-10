New housing program to offer support for some in SLO Co. with behavioral health conditions

A new program in San Luis Obispo County will provide transitional housing and support for some people dealing with severe behavioral health conditions.

A $7.5 million grant from the California Department of Health Care Services will fund the Bridge Housing program at two locations in San Luis Obispo.

The County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health and Transitions-Mental Health Association are teaming up to provide treatment of mental health and substance use disorders in supportive housing while reducing the chance of relapse into homelessness.

“This is kind of like a piloted program,” said Josephine Price, Behavioral Health Bridge Housing program lead. “This is, in a way, a first of its kind by addressing homelessness, substance use disorder and severe mental health issues. If this program is successful, we would hope that the state recognizes that and gives us or provides SLO County with more funding in the future to continue it.”

According to the county, people who are experiencing homelessness with substance use disorders and/or serious mental illness are eligible for the program.

But to be considered, verification and documentation of homelessness and behavioral health conditions are required.

“We're meeting them where they're at when they come into our facility and I think that's what's most important is that we're meeting them with empathy. And then, yeah, it's just, it's, it's an amazing program to see how we can help individuals who have been struggling,” Price said.

Eight units will offer standard rental assistance agreements for up to two years while residents partake in treatment.

However, the remaining 10 units are to be used as short-term housing that offers more intensive care under licensed healthcare staff who will remain onsite 24/7.

“Four of the beds are filled and we anticipate another four will be filled soon in our rental assistance beds and the remaining 10 beds will be available for soon, within the next month or so, and then we'll start to fill beds at that point,” said Morgan Torell, County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department business analyst.

According to the County, some units come at a cost.

For rental assistance units, Transitions-Mental Health Association will calculate rent contribution based on 30% of the adjusted gross income.

Clients residing in the licensed housing beds will pay a flat rate, as determined by Transitions-Mental Health Association and agreed upon in the admissions agreement.

People with no income are eligible to participate in the program.

Transitions-Mental Health Association will be the housing operator of the supportive housing units through the end of the program in 2027.